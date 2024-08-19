Chichester Harbour field trips: Supporting the next generation of geographers and conservationists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As students across West Sussex and Hampshire eagerly receive their exam results this month, over 2,000 will have participated in a field trip to Chichester Harbour as part of their A-level or GCSE exam preparation.

With its unique blend of land and sea, Chichester Harbour National Landscape is an ideal environment for students to explore and understand the natural world and to study a coastal environment first-hand.

An Ideal Natural Classroom

Field Trips are designed by the Chichester Harbour Conservancy education team, based at the Dell Quay Education Centre. The team develop tailored programmes to align with school curriculums for A level and GCSE Geography, Biology, Ecology and Environmental Sciences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Field Trip at East Head.

From East Head and Snowhill Creek to Fishbourne Meadows and Dell Quay, the harbour habitats provide perfect case studies for students’ coursework submissions and exam responses.

The majority of schools visit to learn through hands on fieldwork about coastal processes and coastal management in action.

West Wittering beach and East Head are excellent sites to study coastal landforms, processes and management, with many opportunities to learn and apply field work skills. Chichester Harbour’s saltmarshes, coppiced woodlands, and freshwater habitats present students with diverse ecological concepts to investigate.

A dedicated Team

With years spent teaching and examining at both GCSE and A-Level in senior schools, the Chichester Harbour Conservancy teaching team is well-equipped to provide students with an in-depth understanding of the subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Field teacher Tim Willway, a retired Assistant Head and Geography teacher, speaks passionately about his role at the Education Centre.

"It is a privilege to teach here," he remarks. "We are an extremely happy team of teachers and volunteers who work hard to deliver the fieldwork requirements of the Geography and Biology curriculum. I love every element of my job."

For Tim, who considers his position the "best job in the world," the opportunity to work outdoors at some of the most outstanding fieldwork locations in the country is priceless.

"Teaching focused and enthusiastic students is brilliant," he adds, “It’s about inspiring a lasting appreciation for the environment. These students will be the future custodians of our beautiful coastal landscapes."

Future Conservationists

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team’s extensive knowledge of the local geography and biology, combined with their understanding of precise exam requirements, draws schools from West Sussex, Hampshire, and further afield, year after year.

Last academic year, over 3,000 secondary school students participated in Chichester Harbour Conservancy field trips, with over 2,000 of them receiving their GCSE and A-Level results this month.

Beyond meeting academic needs, the Education Centre also plays a crucial role in inspiring future generations to value and conserve Chichester Harbour. Their programs are designed to help young people and adults alike discover the harbour and bring nature to life.