Chichester Lindy Hoppers celebrate 10 years

With the celebrated Goodwood Revival nearly upon us, Chichester Lindy Hoppers (CLH) recently celebrated their tenth anniversary of teaching the Lindy Hop dance to absolute beginners in the local area. Lindy Hop is an African American dance that originated in Harlem, New York City; it is also known as The Jitterbug. It was first danced in 1928 and was popular throughout the 1930s and 1940s.

CLH is the brainchild of Lindy Hop dance teachers Ellie Duffet (aged 40) and Mark Whale (aged 64). Together they have created a fun and ultra-friendly vintage dance club at The New Park Centre in Chichester. Their first lesson was in 2014 with many of their initial pupils coming from the local Swing Jive group, as well as those individuals keen to dance who had no previous experience. The dance troupe enjoy dancing to big band sounds of the 1930s, 40s and 50s music and can always be seen at Goodwood Revival.

As Ellie explains: “Our dance community now comprises over 200 dancers - most are from the local area of Chichester, Emsworth, Havant, Portsmouth, Bognor and Bosham but, we have dancers who come from Brighton, London, Guildford, Southampton and even South Africa to join us on our regular monthly socials.

“Goodwood Revival is naturally the highlight of our year and over the three days, come rain or shine, we are privileged to entertain the Revival visitors who visit Gasoline Alley. Many join us following Revival to learn to dance Lindy Hop themselves.”

Ellie and Mark make Lindy Hop accessible to all young and old alike. If you are interested to learn this dance yourself their upcoming 7-week beginners' course starts Wednesday 2 October. Everyone will make you feel welcome and you can learn at your own pace. What’s more you don’t need to bring a partner as everyone rotates around the class. The sessions run 7-8pm, at The New Park Centre, Chichester, and for the first time this year the in-person course will be accompanied by 10 tutorial videos for practice sessions at home.

For all course details see: www.chichesterlindyhoppers.co.uk or email [email protected]