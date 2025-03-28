Chichester line dancers raise an astonishing amount!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 22nd March a group of 60 line dancers and friends met up at the Newell centre for a Danceathon to raise money for Cancer Research UK and so far have raised over £3700 between them and their sponsors!

With donations coming in from sponsorship, Just Giving and everyone we know this event snowballed into a huge event!

Julie and Andy Davies and their family got the show on the road at 11 am and the dancers danced continuously in teams until 3pm!

Julie wants to thank everyone who took part from the bottom of her heart.

"We have all been affected by cancer in our families and friends lives and the outpouring of support shows just how much people want to help everyone have better outcomes in the future."

All monies have gone to Cancer Research UK.