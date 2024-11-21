Chichester Lions Club bring Father Christmas to Chichester

By Michael Moore
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:48 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 13:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
When will Father Christmas be in your area - December 2024

This year we will be locating ourselves at a series of fixed locations.

See our website www.chilions.org.uk for full route details , follow us on FacebookChichesterlionscio - for up to date information.

To see Santa and the float come to your closest location.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Father Christmas is on his wayFather Christmas is on his way
Father Christmas is on his way

Find Santa in real time as he moves round the City – follow the link on our web site.

Monday 2nd December – Parklands - 17.00 to 19.00

Wednesday 4th December - Graylingwell & Minerva Heights 17.00 to 19.30

Friday 6th December- Lidl Supermarket, Unit 1, Westhampnett Road - 16.00 to 19.00

Saturday 7th December – Northgate Car Park - 9.00 to 15.00

Monday 9th December – Westhampnett - 17.00 to 19.00

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday 11th December - Florence Road Cabin - 16.00 to 18.00

Friday 13th December - Fishbourne Centre, Blackboy lane - 16.00 to 19.00

Saturday 14th December - Northgate Car Park - 9.00 to 15.00

Monday 16th December – Donnington - 17.00 to 19.00

Wednesday 18th December - The Lakes -17.00 to 19.00

Friday 20th December - Lidl Supermarket, Unit 1, Westhampnett Road - 16.00 to 19.00

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday 21st December - Northgate Car Park - 9.00 to 15.00

We will not be knocking on doors as in the past so if you would like to see Santa please listen for the music and come out and see him. We will be collecting for our local welfare fund and you can also make donations online at

https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/18846

Related topics:Facebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice