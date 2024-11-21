Chichester Lions Club bring Father Christmas to Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When will Father Christmas be in your area - December 2024

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year we will be locating ourselves at a series of fixed locations.

See our website www.chilions.org.uk for full route details , follow us on Facebook –Chichesterlionscio - for up to date information.

To see Santa and the float come to your closest location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father Christmas is on his way

Find Santa in real time as he moves round the City – follow the link on our web site.

Monday 2nd December – Parklands - 17.00 to 19.00

Wednesday 4th December - Graylingwell & Minerva Heights 17.00 to 19.30

Friday 6th December- Lidl Supermarket, Unit 1, Westhampnett Road - 16.00 to 19.00

Saturday 7th December – Northgate Car Park - 9.00 to 15.00

Monday 9th December – Westhampnett - 17.00 to 19.00

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 11th December - Florence Road Cabin - 16.00 to 18.00

Friday 13th December - Fishbourne Centre, Blackboy lane - 16.00 to 19.00

Saturday 14th December - Northgate Car Park - 9.00 to 15.00

Monday 16th December – Donnington - 17.00 to 19.00

Wednesday 18th December - The Lakes -17.00 to 19.00

Friday 20th December - Lidl Supermarket, Unit 1, Westhampnett Road - 16.00 to 19.00

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 21st December - Northgate Car Park - 9.00 to 15.00

We will not be knocking on doors as in the past so if you would like to see Santa please listen for the music and come out and see him. We will be collecting for our local welfare fund and you can also make donations online at