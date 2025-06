Chichester Lions, who have been serving the people of Chichester for nearly 60 years, have not been able to put on so many of their activities for the past few years due to a lack of members and volunteers.

Can you spare a few hours?

Do you want to give back to your community?

We would love to hear from you so contact us via email : [email protected] or come along a see us at the Chichester Farmers Market on Friday 4th April, 2nd May, 6th June or 4th July.