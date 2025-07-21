Chichester man seeks guide runner to join him in next year's London Marathon

Hi, I’m Jeff, 31, Deafblind and love running. I have secured a London Marathon charity place with Guide Dogs and I am looking for a reliable guide runner who I can train and run alongside with.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MY HEARING & SIGHT

I wear a cochlear implant which enables me to hear and I have good speech, but I’ve never had peripheral vision, only central vision. Because the London Marathon event is going to be so busy, I feel I need a guide to assist me safely on the route.

ABILITY

Jeff at a recent Usher syndrome conference event. This photo was part of the Usher Syndrome Society’s Shine a Light on Usher Syndrome exhibit, taken by photographer Gigi de Manio. @UshSociety

I am a motivated individual, enjoy challenges and love fitness. Besides running, I enjoy strength training, swimming, travelling and spending time with family and friends. I have finished a half marathon race this year in 1h42m (my PB so far) and my target marathon finish time is between 3h30m and 3h45m.

THE OFFER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am offering a London Marathon place on a guide runner basis. I am ideally looking for someone local who will commit to training with me in preparation of the big day.

LOCATION & CONTACT

Jeff runs the Fleet Half Marathon in 1h42m (March 2025)

I am based in Westhampnett, Chichester. Please DM me on my Instagram @ushersyndromejeff if you are interested. Please share this advert / article to anyone who may be interested.

Despite living with Deafblindness, I like to make the most of life and want to inspire people.

I hope to have this in place by September.