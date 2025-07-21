Chichester man seeks guide runner to join him in next year's London Marathon
MY HEARING & SIGHT
I wear a cochlear implant which enables me to hear and I have good speech, but I’ve never had peripheral vision, only central vision. Because the London Marathon event is going to be so busy, I feel I need a guide to assist me safely on the route.
ABILITY
I am a motivated individual, enjoy challenges and love fitness. Besides running, I enjoy strength training, swimming, travelling and spending time with family and friends. I have finished a half marathon race this year in 1h42m (my PB so far) and my target marathon finish time is between 3h30m and 3h45m.
THE OFFER
I am offering a London Marathon place on a guide runner basis. I am ideally looking for someone local who will commit to training with me in preparation of the big day.
LOCATION & CONTACT
I am based in Westhampnett, Chichester. Please DM me on my Instagram @ushersyndromejeff if you are interested. Please share this advert / article to anyone who may be interested.
Despite living with Deafblindness, I like to make the most of life and want to inspire people.
I hope to have this in place by September.