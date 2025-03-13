Chichester man undertaking 40 fundraising challenges by his 40th birthday in memory of mother who suffered incurable blood cancer

Judy Randall (nee Bastow), Mr Randall’s mother, passed away in 2019 (aged 72) having been diagnosed with myeloma 18 months prior.

Mr Randall’s fundraising activities officially began on Good Friday of last year – in the same week as his 37th birthday - with a 63 mile walk from his current residence in Greenwich to his birthplace and childhood home in Chichester.

On 19 September 2024, Mr Randall competed in a white collar boxing match hosted at The Troxy, Limehouse, following 10 weeks of training. Prior to this, he had also been challenged to spend an evening of his holiday in Turkey dressed as a boxer, in 30C heat.

Most recently, Mr Randall completed a Pancake Day ‘Bushtucker Trial’, which saw him tuck into three disgusting courses, including fried mealworms, crickets and Scandinavian fermented fish, also known as ‘Surstromming’. This follows another successful eating challenge completed in Nashville, Tennessee, in which Mr Randall tackled the spiciest dish from legendary local eatery, Bolton’s.

On 29 December 2024, Mr Randall completed “the worst TV marathon ever”, watching every episode of Mrs Brown’s Boys consecutively finished off with D’Movie, which took 27 hours.

On 4 May 2024, Mr Randall completed 1,000 burpees - one for every pound donated in April. In October 2024, he ran 5km a day every day of the month.

Mr Randall has also used the fundraising as an opportunity to volunteer locally. He volunteered his time mucking out donkeys at Stepney City Farm, tree planting with Trees for Cities in Croydon, and cooking lunch for elders in the local community, with Southwark Golden Oldies.

Challenge 13 will take place between Mr Randall’s 38th and 39th birthdays as he attempts to row 3,000 miles, the distance of the Atlantic Ocean. Future challenges are set to include riding a rollercoaster 40 times in a row, breaking a Guinness World Record, and cycling Land’s End to John O’Groats.

The fundraising series will culminate in Mr Randall’s 40th birthday on 27 March 2027, for which a celebration will be planned.

Mr Randall commented, “It’s hard to know which challenge has been the most difficult so far or which I’ve enjoyed the least. There have been plenty of lowlights. The theme tune to Mrs Brown’s Boys is deeply imprinted in my memory now.

“The challenges I’ve completed to date have definitely tested me in different ways, whether that be through exhaustion, punches to the face, social humiliation or putting my ageing calves to work. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s around the corner. One of my friends has just challenged me to give out free hugs for a day in Trafalgar Square, which for an introvert is a tall ask.

“What has been most surprising about 40 by 40 is how the myeloma community have warmly rallied around it. We’ve been getting a lot of messages from myeloma patients and their family members who are following the challenges and keeping us updated on their treatment. The point of this is primarily to raise as much money as I can for Myeloma UK as a 'thank you' for everything they did for our family, but it seems that alongside that I’ve also been able to provide a bit of light relief to some of the myeloma community, which is lovely to think about.”

Myeloma occurs in the bone marrow and currently affects over 24,000 people in the UK. Despite being the third most common type of blood cancer, it is especially difficult to detect as symptoms - including back pain, easily broken bones, fatigue and recurring infection - are often linked to general ageing or minor conditions. While it is incurable, myeloma is treatable in the majority of cases. Treatment is aimed at controlling the disease, relieving the complications and symptoms it causes, and extending and improving patients’ quality of life. More than half of patients face a wait of over five months to receive the right diagnosis and around a third are diagnosed through A&E. By that point, many of them are experiencing severe or life-threatening symptoms.

Matt Wynes, Director of Fundraising at blood cancer charity Myeloma UK, said: “We can’t thank Alistair enough for his incredible support and for going above and beyond for the myeloma community.

“We receive no core government funding for the work that we do so voluntary donations, fundraising and gifts in wills are the lifeblood of Myeloma UK. It’s thanks to supporters like Alistair that we can continue to fund vital research into new treatments, and ultimately a cure, as well as essential support services for patients, their families, and those affected by myeloma.”

CHALLENGES

