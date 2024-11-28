Chichester Mayor welcomes new hearing centre: transforming hearing health for locals!

Chichester Mayor, Sarah Quail officially launched a new hearing service on East Street, at a ceremony on Wednesday 27th November.

Hearing loss is a common issue, often neglected and easily ignored. Estimated to affect 1 in 3 of the population, that’s around 41,500 residents who may be experiencing some degree of hearing loss, many will be undiagnosed, putting their health and quality of life at risk.

The Mayor was joined by representatives from Alzheimer’s Society and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People Charities, who celebrated and toured the new state-of-the-art facility. This centre is the latest opening by one of the UK’s leading hearing care specialists, Hidden Hearing.

Bill Godwin, Hidden Hearing’s National Operations Director says, ‘We’re thrilled to bring Hidden Hearing to Chichester.

Local hearing experts open for service (from left to right) Elysia Gill and Audiologists Jon Young and Zoe Merry.

"The team can’t wait to serve the community and deliver better hearing for the City. We know that half of residents over the age of 55 will be living with some form of hearing loss, many may be in denial or unaware that they can get their hearing tested for free!

"We want to change that and encourage adults who have experienced a change in their hearing, and those aged over 55 who have never had a test to come and see us.”

Hidden Hearing is dedicated to promoting better hearing health. The services available at the new centre include free information and hearing assessments, on site trials of the latest hearing technology and a wax removal service.

The Hidden Hearing centre is located at 3 East Street, open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

For more information or to book a free hearing assessment call 01243 210 401 or visit www.hiddenhearing.co.uk the local team of hearing experts are on hand to help.