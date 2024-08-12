Chichester MP and Arun CEO discuss Pagham and Bersted issues

By Carolyn Aldred
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 09:21 GMT
Chichester’s MP Jess Brown-Fuller met with Arun District Council’s new CEO, Dawn Hudd, to discuss issues facing residents in Pagham and Bersted, who became part of the Chichester constituency under this year’s boundary changes.

Among the issues they discussed were regeneration of the Pagham Parade, the closure of Summer Lane play park, the Hook Lane Development and flooding in Bersted.

More general issues covered included the lack of provision of NHS dentistry in the area, housing numbers and economic development.

Jess and Dawn, who previously worked at Guildford Borough Council, agreed to work closely together in the future to identify problems and solutions for the wards they share responsibility for.

Arun District Council’s administration is overseen by an alliance of Liberal, Green, Labour and independent councillors and covers four different constituencies.

