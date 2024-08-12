Chichester MP and Arun CEO discuss Pagham and Bersted issues
Among the issues they discussed were regeneration of the Pagham Parade, the closure of Summer Lane play park, the Hook Lane Development and flooding in Bersted.
More general issues covered included the lack of provision of NHS dentistry in the area, housing numbers and economic development.
Jess and Dawn, who previously worked at Guildford Borough Council, agreed to work closely together in the future to identify problems and solutions for the wards they share responsibility for.
Arun District Council’s administration is overseen by an alliance of Liberal, Green, Labour and independent councillors and covers four different constituencies.
