Chichester MP and Arun CEO discuss Pagham and Bersted issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester’s MP Jess Brown-Fuller met with Arun District Council’s new CEO, Dawn Hudd, to discuss issues facing residents in Pagham and Bersted, who became part of the Chichester constituency under this year’s boundary changes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the issues they discussed were regeneration of the Pagham Parade, the closure of Summer Lane play park, the Hook Lane Development and flooding in Bersted.

More general issues covered included the lack of provision of NHS dentistry in the area, housing numbers and economic development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess and Dawn, who previously worked at Guildford Borough Council, agreed to work closely together in the future to identify problems and solutions for the wards they share responsibility for.

Arun District Council’s administration is overseen by an alliance of Liberal, Green, Labour and independent councillors and covers four different constituencies.