Chichester MP applauds affordable housing scheme for Westbourne residents

By Carolyn Aldred
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 10:02 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 10:13 BST
Chichester’s MP, Jess Brown-Fuller, praised the success of Westbourne Community Land Trust in delivering affordable housing for its residents before climbing in a digger on the site where 12 homes will be delivered for social rent.

“This is exactly the sort of housing we need across the constituency, bringing affordable homes for young families,” she said, pointing out that volunteers in Westbourne had identified the need for such housing and worked hard for six years to made it happen.

The land for the site was provided by Chichester District Council at no cost and, with help and grants provided by Homes England, CDC and the Community Land Trust, six one-bedroomed homes, four two-beds and two three-bed properties will be built. Applicants for the new homes must have a connection with Westbourne parish and applications will be processed through the Community Land Trust.

“When the Labour government talk about unlocking delivery of housing, I hope they mean providing decent affordable housing for local families currently unable to afford to rent or buy. However, I fear that the government’s approach will just mean giving free rein to the largest housing developers to build across our prime agricultural land and in flood risk areas, rather than helping communities and councils provide what our residents really need,” she said.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP at Westbourne Community Land Trust siteJess Brown-Fuller MP at Westbourne Community Land Trust site
Jess Brown-Fuller MP at Westbourne Community Land Trust site

“I resent cries of Nimbyism towards communities in Chichester who recognise the need for decent affordable rental housing for young people and families but just see their infrastructure and local environment struggling to cope with hundreds more expensive homes for commuters or second homeowners while housing waiting lists for locals don’t change,” she said.

“What the Westbourne Community Trust and all their volunteers have achieved, working closely with CDC, is incredible and I hope other communities follow suit,” said Jess.

