Chichester MP joins dance class to promote benefits of exercise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jess Brown-Fuller, the Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, jumped at the invitation to join Fitjoy’s Saturday morning Danceblast class this week to promote the physical and mental benefits of community exercise.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To see the fun everyone was having dancing together demonstrates the benefits that community activities such as group exercise can bring to people’s physical and mental health,” said Jess, adding that the ‘class was full of cheesy tunes, accessible dance moves and a welcoming group of men and women who at no point judged my lack of rhythm!”

Jess welcomes the increasing opportunities in the Chichester constituency for “accessible activities in local communities that encourage people to come out and exercise without having to spend a lot of money or commit to memberships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitjoy offers classes throughout the week in the Newell Centre in St Pancras, Chichester for £6 per class. New sports such as Pickleball in community halls to outside gyms such as the Proludic outdoor fitness equipment offered at the Bracklesham Barn Community Park are also now available in the area.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP joins Fitjoy Dance class

Jess, who is the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for primary care, believes that exercise in the community is an ideal candidate for social prescribing, a policy that is advocated strongly by the Liberal Democrats.

Social prescribing is a healthcare approach in which doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals refer patients to non-medical services, such as exercise classes or walking groups, to improve their overall well-being. Evidence shows that community activities are particularly effective for people experiencing loneliness, anxiety, depression or chronic conditions, and exercise is beneficial for physical rehabilitation too. Social prescribing is becoming increasingly used in the NHS and in other countries.