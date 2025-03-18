Chichester MP lends her support to Tangmere Military Aviation Museum

Chichester MP, Jess Brown-Fuller made good on her promise to visit Tangmere Military Aviation Museum on Saturday. Her last visit, aged 12, was a distant memory, so she appreciated the whirlwind tour of the museum followed by a more formal meeting with Chairman, David Hatton and Museum Director, Colin Smart.

Jess was enthralled with the many stories of heroism of the men and women of RAF Tangmere who fought in World War Two during the Battle of Britain and beyond.

She was particularly interested in the agents - both men and women - of the Special Operations Executive, who took off from Tangmere on their perilous flights to occupied France.

The museum serves as a memorial to all those who fought and died for their country.

Jess Brown-Fuller enjoys sitting in the cockpit of a Hawker Hunter

Jess was familiar with the air speed record set by Neville Duke in 1953, and enjoyed seeing the actual aircraft used, now exhibited in the museum, along with a previous record holder from 1946; the Gloster Meteor flown by Teddy Donaldson.

As a well-established attraction in the Chichester district, Jess understood the role the museum plays, and its significant contribution to the local economy.

She offered her help where she thought it might be of use and her insight into where other attractions had been able to analyse the economic impact of their business.

A thoroughly enjoyable and productive visit for all, Jess left with a promise to return with her family for a longer visit.