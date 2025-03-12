Chichester MP visits planned new specialist building for young people with learning disabilities

At the end of February Jess Brown-Fuller MP visited The Boardwalk in central Chichester, which is in the final stages of its extensive refurbishment to provide a range of new exciting opportunities for young people with learning disabilities. Jess took time out from her busy schedule to meet with the charity that will provide the activities for the young people, Together Our Community (TOC), the contractors, King and Drury (K&D), and the Architect, Daniel Stroud, to get an understanding of how the spaces within this building will be used for the young people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TOC’s programme is about combining meaningful work/volunteering experiences alongside life-long learning activities that have a strong focus on supporting the young people’s wellbeing to help them build strong a self-esteem and increase confidence. In line with this programme the building will eventually provide a training café, training retail shop, an art room, activity/wellbeing space and communal learning area. The design and spaces within the building have been developed with the young people in mind and a huge amount of work has been completed to make the building fully accessible.

Daniel Stroud from Cover Storey Architects highlighted the challenges but also the rewards in working on the project: “It is the greatest privilege and honour to be entrusted with developing a scheme for TOC. Their work and what they provide for the young people of Chichester is truly unique and so the challenge for us has been to devise a solution that reflects the aspirations and opportunities which TOC supports and lives up to their hopes and dreams; seeing the faces of the young people as the project takes shape, hearing their enthusiasm and feeling their anticipation and optimism; that is our reward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess spoke with the TOC young people in attendance to listen to what they are looking forward to once the new building is open and asked the TOC team lots of questions on their plans for the Boardwalk. Jess acknowledged the funding challenges that charities face and has commenced conversations locally to bring sectors together to support the important work of the voluntary/charity sector. All in attendance were so extremely grateful for Jess visiting and for her supportive words on TOC’s plans to continue unlocking opportunities for the young people.

TOC's new wellbeing activity space

Jess explained: “It was fantastic to see a well-loved part of Chichester being transformed for the benefit of young people with learning disabilities and the wider Chichester population. I was inspired by the work of Together Our Community and the young people they support, and I’m delighted that they will have a permanent home in the centre of Chichester. I look forward to visiting the café once it opens."

TOC has everything crossed that it will be in the refurbished building by the beginning of May and continues to seek new local partners to help support its fundraising efforts to expand the opportunities for the young people. If you might be able to help do get in touch at [email protected] or you can visit their website www.tocommunity.org.uk .