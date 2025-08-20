Chichester MP visits Selsey Venture Club’s new electric bus

Jess Brown-Fuller, Member of Parliament for Chichester, has paid a visit to the Selsey Venture Club to see first-hand the new electric minibus now serving residents. The visit offered an opportunity to hear directly from volunteers about the important role the club plays in supporting many of Selsey’s elderly and vulnerable residents.

The recently launched electric minibus is both more environmentally friendly and better suited to short journeys around the town and into Chichester, compared to the previous diesel vehicle. The upgrade marks a practical and more sustainable step forward for the club.

Founded in 1974, Selsey Venture Club is the UK’s oldest community transport charity and runs shopping trips into Chichester twice a week, alongside a varied programme of social outings and excursions for members. The club has around 150 members, and for £25 a year it supports residents who may otherwise struggle to access services or maintain social connections, enabling them to ‘venture out’ and remain active in the community.

The Venture Club’s door-to-door service is a lifeline for those with limited mobility living in the town. While Selsey is served by the Stagecoach 51 route to Chichester, for many residents the walk to the nearest bus stop poses a significant barrier to accessing public transport.

"The Selsey Venture Club is a fantastic example of community-led support that truly makes a difference in people’s lives. The new electric minibus is not only greener but more cost effective for this popular charity and ensures that even more residents can stay connected to the services, shops, and social opportunities they value,” Jess said following the visit.

The Liberal Democrat MP praised the commitment of the club’s volunteers and reaffirmed her support for community transport initiatives that address isolation and promote sustainable mobility.