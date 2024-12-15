Chichester photographer achieves international acclaim

Stephen Todd, a photographer based in Chichester, has reached the final of the fiercely-contested Guild of Photographers Image of the Year competition.

The Guild is a highly respected UK based association for photographers. Each year it runs an online monthly photographic competition, judged by internationally respected judges, with awards given to the best entries.

During 2024, the competition attracted c10,000 entries from the most talented of photographers.

It has recently been announced that from all the entries across the year, the Guild’s judges have selected no more than 10 images in various genres to go forward to the annual Image of the Year final. Those selected really are the best of the best, and an image by Stephen is one of those selected as a finalist!

Guild Director Lesley Thirsk said: “One of the Guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers. Our competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.

"To have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is without doubt an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented a photographer, Stephen is.”

Stephen said: "I love photography and put a lot of effort into developing my skills. One way I do that is to enter the Guild of Photographers competition as it drives forward photography standards month after month, so it really helps me push myself.

"The images I see getting awards each month are inspirational, so knowing just how high those standards are, to have one of my images shortlisted as one of just 10 in the final of this category from the many images submitted across the whole year is really exciting! I couldn’t believe it when I found out.

“This particular image was taken on holiday last year in Valencia at the amazing City of Arts & Sciences Park and was a photo I had planned to try and get prior to the trip so the recognition means means a lot to me.”

To find out more about the Guild of Photographers and their competition visit their website (www.photoguild.co.uk), and to find out more about Stephen’s photography visit his Instagram account @stevetoddfrostphotography