Chichester Probus Club members hear about the conquest of diabetes
However, an effective treatment was discovered in 1922, members of Chichester Probus Club were told by retired comprehensive school head Ian Goodall at their November lunch meeting at Crouchers.
GP Frederick Banting, a Canadian First World hero, had a “eureka moment” when looking into the findings of 19th Century German doctor Paul Langerhans who had recorded he had noticed different cells in islets in the pancreas.
it was now known that this was where the body made the hormone insulin which turned food into energy and managed blood sugar levels. If insulin levels were too low, glucose built up in the blood leading to symptoms of diabetes.
Banting collaborated with biochemist Charlie Best and their research using dogs showed that injections of insulin dramatically reduced blood sugar levels.
The pair, who believed the discovery belonged to the world, sold their rights to insulin for one dollar.
The insulin that was first used on patients was extracted on animal organs supplied by abattoirs, but it took 10 tons of animal pancreas to make a few grams of insulin. However, it has been genetically engineered since the 1980s.
Banting was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1923, still the youngest person to have received it. He shared the accompanying finance with Best.