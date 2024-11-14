Chichester Probus Club members hear about the conquest of diabetes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Diabetes used to be a terrible disease. It had known for thousands of years, resulting in body wastage and certain death.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, an effective treatment was discovered in 1922, members of Chichester Probus Club were told by retired comprehensive school head Ian Goodall at their November lunch meeting at Crouchers.

GP Frederick Banting, a Canadian First World hero, had a “eureka moment” when looking into the findings of 19th Century German doctor Paul Langerhans who had recorded he had noticed different cells in islets in the pancreas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

it was now known that this was where the body made the hormone insulin which turned food into energy and managed blood sugar levels. If insulin levels were too low, glucose built up in the blood leading to symptoms of diabetes.

User (UGC) Submitted

Banting collaborated with biochemist Charlie Best and their research using dogs showed that injections of insulin dramatically reduced blood sugar levels.

The pair, who believed the discovery belonged to the world, sold their rights to insulin for one dollar.

The insulin that was first used on patients was extracted on animal organs supplied by abattoirs, but it took 10 tons of animal pancreas to make a few grams of insulin. However, it has been genetically engineered since the 1980s.

Banting was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1923, still the youngest person to have received it. He shared the accompanying finance with Best.