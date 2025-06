A group of Chichester Probus Club mbers took part in their annual Yuletide walk round the city walls last week (December 17).

Energy levels were restored afterwards with lunch at Côte Brasserie. It was organised by Frank Griffiths, pictured second from the left.

The club’s regular lunch meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month at Crouchers Hotel.

It is open to members who have had a career in business or Government in their own right.