Chichester Quilters 40th Birthday

Chichester Quilters celebrated their 40th Birthday at their July 2025 meeting. Members enjoyed strawberries and cream, Prosecco and a fabulous Birthday Cake

They were joined by 3 members of staff from St. Wilfrid's Hospice, Lynn, Linda and Jackie who were presented with 14 quilts to use at the hospice. The quilts had been made by members of Chichester Quilters over the last 6 months and they were as delighted to receive them as Chichester Quilters were to give them.

Founder members came along for the evening, memories were read out from several others. The evening ended with a raffle and show and tell from our members of recent work completed. For more information please visit our website - www.chichesterquilters.com