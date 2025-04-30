Chichester Roman Week returns with epic battles, ancient secrets, and hands-on fun for all ages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This May half term, history will burst into life as Chichester Roman Week returns - offering the chance to uncover the secrets of the city's ancient past with a week of hands-on activities, epic storytelling and live action thrills.

Running from Monday 26 May to Saturday 31 May, the event invites families, history lovers and curious minds to step back in time and explore Chichester's rich Roman heritage through a packed programme led by The Novium Museum. Expect district-wide events celebrating the vibrant legacy of Roman Chichester.

The highlight of the week is the return of the unmissable live Roman re-enactment in Priory Park on Thursday 29 May.

Back by popular demand after a year's break, Legio Secunda Augusta - one of Europe's top Roman re-enactment groups - will transform the park with the sights and sounds of ancient Rome.

Prepare for thrilling gladiator battles, military drills, and an authentic Roman army camp. Entry is free, and audience participation is encouraged!

Alongside this, a diverse range of events and activities will take place throughout the week. Highlights include:

Discover Roman Chichester Walk - Monday 26 May: Explore Chichester's Roman past, uncovering bath houses, walls, mosaics, and daily life before ending at Fishbourne Roman Palace.

Evening Talk: Excavations at Land West of Tangmere - Friday 30 May: Archaeologists from Archaeology South-East reveal the latest discoveries from this major ongoing excavation.

Interactive Roman Storytelling Workshop - Saturday 31 May

Spark young imaginations as history comes to life through action-packed stories and lively performances.

Roman-themed events will also be hosted by partner venues across the district, including Fishbourne Roman Palace, Chichester Festival Theatre, Pallant House Gallery, Chichester Harbour Conservancy, and Butser Ancient Farm.

Cllr John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council, says: "Roman Week is a much-loved fixture in the district's calendar, and we're thrilled to bring such a fantastic line-up back to Chichester this May.

"We're especially pleased to see the return of the live re-enactment in Priory Park - it was really missed last year, and public feedback made it clear how much people wanted its return. It's a real crowd favourite and an incredible live experience - a brilliant way to bring history to life for all ages."

A full programme is available at: www.thenovium.org/romanweek