Chichester runners and AC walk and talk day for mental health awareness

For mental health awareness week Chichester Runners and AC are having a mental health walk and talk day.

I am Sean, one of the committee members of Chichester runners and AC. I am a mental health champion at club level and also a mental health ambassador for England Athletics.

So as well as my passion for running, I am also passionate about mental health. I am a MHFAider and also deliver the MHFAider courses as anyone that knows me will already know.

We will be meeting at 10.30am close to the festival theatre main entrance. We would love it if you came along to help support Mental health Awareness Week which is running from May 12 to 18.

This year's theme is community, so with that in mind we are holding a day on May 13 for people to pop along if they wish to Oaklands Park to have a little walk and talk day.

This wont be a huge walk, it will be in the park itself. There is also no pressure to talk - this is only if you want to.

There will be other members from Chichester runners in attendance as well as myself so if you want to pop along to help or to come to talk please do. There is also a wear green for mental health theme to support mental health awareness. This is quite apt as the clubs colours are green and white so we will be wearing our club tops (or green tops).

There will be a community feel to the walk and talk day. There is also the option of going for a coffee afterwards in the festival theatre café.