Chichester school celebrates its first Hen-iversary

Bishop Luffa School is marking a year of Chicken Club, re-homing 10 rescue chickens and bringing joy to the lives of many students.

The brainchild of history teacher Louisa Fowles, Chicken Club was launched in September 2023, thanks to a lot of hard work by her and her husband and support from the school’s Parents & Friends Association.

Support then followed from Scarterfields in Fishbourne (which provides bedding and animal feed) and the Duchess of Norfolk, who recognises the value of the club.

The club’s aims were to support students’ welfare, help students who found school challenging and to share Mrs Fowles’ love of chickens.

One year on, more than 70 students are involved in looking after the flock, which has expanded to 16 hens.

Two clubs are now in action: Calm Chicken Club, in tutor time every morning, and Chicken Club, at lunchtimes, as well as weekend and holiday volunteering opportunities for students, such as those taking their Duke of Edinburgh awards.

Mrs Fowles said the clubs have already seen significant improvements in students’ attendance and wellbeing.

She said: “They’ve also impacted students’ mental health, supported them through the school holidays and brought together young people from different groups and years thanks to their common interest.”

Claire Parsons meets Bishop Luffa Chicken Club on behalf of generous donor the Lynn Foundation

A Bishop Luffa parent said their child is clearly benefitting enormously from working with the school chickens.

She said: “My son had a complicated start in life and, despite enjoying many aspects of school, found lessons very hard, and also some of the social demands made as he and his peers matured.

“He discovered the chickens at the beginning of the year and they became increasingly important to him - he found non-judgmental and cuddly companions right on his doorstep at school.

“He has hugely increased in confidence and has found a social group that enjoys the same activity – I think the chickens have helped with a sense of belonging and we, as a family, are grateful for them and those humans who have made it possible.”

Lilly Pearce and one of her feathered friends at Bishop Luffa School

Work is now beginning on converting an old brick outbuilding into Chicken HQ, to provide staff and students with a much-needed dry room for storing equipment, as well as for changing into overalls and wellies.

Initial work has been made possible by two generous donations this October - one from an anonymous donor and the other from the Lynn Foundation, which makes grants across Sussex in support of many different charitable aims.

Mrs Fowles said: “Claire Parsons from the Lynn Foundation has just visited us - she met the chickens and students, who shared what Chicken Club means to them and how they benefit.

“Claire was so impressed by the work the project does to support the wellbeing of so many students across the school that, on behalf of the Lynn Foundation, she presented us with a cheque for £500.”

Molly Wimshurst with the Bishop Luffa School chicks

Given a significant increase in building materials costs, the school now needs to raise a further £3,000 to get electricity and water to Chicken HQ, so students can dry their overalls, wash their hands and collect fresh piped water for their feathered friends.

Ultimately, however, the plan is for a base for the future expansion of the animals living at Bishop Luffa School.

Mrs Fowles said: “I’d like there to be more animals here, because of the obvious benefits they bring, including calmness, extra-curricular opportunities and a chance to flourish outside the classroom.

“Working with animals has a clear therapeutic benefit – it’s great for so many different students with varying needs, and staff benefit as well.

“However, it’s also part of Bishop Luffa’s aim to support every young person here to live life in all its fullness …

“So, subject to time and funding, we are now looking at welcoming goats …”

To support the project, please email Mrs Fowles at [email protected] or take a look at