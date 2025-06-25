Chichester school chamber choir perform at a Spanish Conservatoire

21 young singers from a Chichester secondary school have just had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in Tenerife.

On Wednesday 11th June, 21 members of Bishop Luffa School’s La Diva Choir flew to the Canaries to take part in an inspirational singing project.

In conjunction with the Colegio Nuryana, Bishop Luffa's partner school in Tenerife, La Diva performed at two beautiful venues.

The first performance was to a packed audience at the concert hall at the Conservatoire of Music of Santa Cruz, on Thursday 12th June.

La Diva with members of the Nuryana School Choir and the Conservatorio in Santa Cruz, Tenerife

Together with members of Nuryana school’s chamber choir and the junior choristers of the Conservatoire, the choir sang Leonard Cohen’s Halleluiah.

In addition, the choir sang their own interpretation of Mozart’s Ave Verum, Coldplay’s Fix You, and City of Stars from La La Land.

On the following day, the choir rehearsed and performed at Nuryana’s grand end-of-year graduation ceremony, in front of hundreds of students, as well as large numbers of family, friends and teaching staff.

After a professional sound-check in the morning, the choir sang Ave Verum, City of Stars and Mary Mary’s Shackles.

Bishop Luffa School's La Diva Choir

In addition, conducted by Nuryana’s Head of Music Fran Medina, they sang Halleluiah with the school chamber choir.

Jane Bowen-Melfi, Bishop Luffa School's Head of Music, said: "It was a very emotional experience, and a great honour for all to be involved - we are very grateful to Eloisa Gonzalez Flores at the Conservatoire and to Fran at Nuryana School for this opportunity and their warm welcome."

Mrs Bowen-Melfi said: "It was an incredibly busy and intense couple of days, walking many kilometres a day, catching trams, rehearsing, changing in and out of costumes, and visiting an inspirational Spanish school.

"This was also a fantastic taste of what it is to be a professional musician and work on tour as part of a chamber choir."

La Diva can next be seen performing to the public on 22nd November at the Wealth and Downland Living Museum, in the School Carol Service at Chichester Cathedral and at Pallant House's Christmas Concert on 11th December.