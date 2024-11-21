Chichester school pupils chase the snowflakes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils from Nursery to Year 8 at Westbourne House School in Chichester made the most of the brief snowfall, making snowballs, snow slides and chasing snowflakes. Squeals of delight filled the playground as the children realised there could be enough snow to have mini snowball fights.

Westbourne House School Headmaster, Martin Barker, said: "There is something magical about a scattering of snow which we don't often see in Chichester. All our pupils at Westbourne House School spend a lot of time outdoors during lessons and breaktime, so this was yet another learning experience for them to enjoy. What a wonderful day."

Westbourne House School pupils make the most of the Sussex snow.