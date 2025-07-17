Chichester skatepark event returns to Chichester this summer

A free family-friendly event celebrating skateboarding, scooting, and BMX riding is rolling back to Chichester Skatepark on Sunday 10 August!

Organised by Chichester District Council, the ‘Skate, Scoot & Bike’ event will run from 11am to 4pm at the skatepark behind Westgate Leisure Centre in Chichester. Attendees are encouraged to walk, cycle, or scoot to the event where possible.

The day promises exciting displays by top experts and local talent, including Chichester-based rollerblader Jamie Stenner — who runs the ESP skate shop in Chichester — a BMX demonstration from the UK's Leading BMX Stunt Team, Fusion Extreme, and scooter coaching from record breaker Terry Price. People of all ages will have the chance to borrow equipment so that they can try out the different disciplines.

People will also be able to enjoy music, a pop-up spray studio, a mobile climbing wall, and facepainting, as well as food and drink stalls. Supporting the day will be a variety of stands including Vintro Clothing; West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service; and fun games with the Chichester Rotary.

“Following the success of last year’s event, we’re excited to bring back the ‘Skate, Scoot & Bike’ event, which will be bigger and better than ever and offers a great way to kick start the school summer holidays,” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Communications, Licensing and Events.

“It was fantastic to see such a diverse crowd last year, all enjoying the skatepark and trying something new. The event highlights the value of this local community facility and encourages people to get active and test their skills in a fun and inclusive environment.

“We received a fantastic response last year and so I’m really looking forward to seeing even more people taking part and using this excellent facility, which was built and funded by the district council. Throughout the day, people will be able to borrow equipment and learn from the local experts, helping you to boost your confidence in a safe environment, before being wowed by demonstrations!

“Some of the regular skatepark users will also be demonstrating the skills that they have practised and sharpened – an inspiration for anyone new to the sports. Several world champions started their journeys at Chichester skatepark and have encouraged local people to follow. Whether someone is new to skating, scootering or biking, or already participate in a two-wheel sport, there’s something for everyone!”

People can find out more about events in the district at: www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson and by following the Chichester District Events and Markets Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets

For regular updates on events and activities across the district, sign up for the council’s monthly email newsletter, Initiatives+, at: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts