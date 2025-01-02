Chichester Society starts their Chichester tidy up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On 17th June 2024, I turned up to a meeting held by The Chichester Society in the Assembly Room. During their AGM on the 16th October, I found himself elected the new Chair. How had this happened?

The first meeting was given over to a discussion about the future of Chichester. I had only arrived in April and felt like a journalist, trying the gauge the vibe in the room.

And it was frustration.

The issues being discussed clearly weren't new.

Oxmarket alley before

There was appreciation for the meeting overlaid with irritation, a sense that here we were again mulling over big proposals which were discussed over five years ago: the southern gateway and the bus station being but one.

Mark Elliot, one of the panellists on stage and the last to speak, said that there were many small-scale tasks that could be undertaken that would make Chichester a more agreeable environment. Suddenly, I, who was still listening, became especially engaged. I turned up to an informal meeting afterwards, that was to become the Chichester Action Group.

Aside from the two neighbours I had brought along, this group, aside from Mark Elliot, contained some existing members of the Chichester Society's Executive Group, equally anxious 'to get something visible done', as well a new people. Whatever the purpose of the June meeting, here was a positive outcome.

Peter Coyle was elected chair and undertook to list all the ideas that were tumbling out, as well as encouraging people not just to pose ideas, but take a lead in getting them achieved.

Oxmarket after

The first idea was to clear the alleyway, parallel to East Street, next to the Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery.

So, one Saturday morning, 11 volunteers worked for 90 minutes to do just this. But this was just the start.

Jane Langford, who had lead a successful campaign to prevent a pub, that had taken over a deconsecrated church in West Street and wanted to extend their conditions of occupancy, lead another campaign to clear the brambles and nettles that had overtaken the city walls, starting with the North West quadrant.

And this happened too achieved by Chichester District Council this time.

There are other ideas and actions in the pipeline. I can report on these when they have happened.

However, The Chichester Society is anxious to hear from anyone who has a particular bug bear about a city centre area that needs tidying up.

If this strikes a bell with you, please e-mail [email protected]