Chichester student in acclaimed performance of Fauré’s Requiem
Carys, who is completing her Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance, performed the soprano solo Pie Jesu. Originally enrolled in English Literature, Carys transferred to the University’s Vocal Performance programme in 2021. She has since developed a strong interest in classical repertoire, particularly German Lied.
Carys is blind and learns music by ear. She memorizes lyrics using braille, and her interpretation was widely praised by both audience members and participants. Despite limited rehearsal time, she worked closely with the conductor and pianist to deliver an expressive performance.
Carys said: “It was a fascinating challenge to blend with a completely new choir in just a few hours – but that’s part of the joy of a Come and Sing event. I felt incredibly privileged to be asked to perform the soprano solo. I find Pie Jesu to be a thrilling and emotionally poignant piece, and even though I couldn’t see Stephen Hope, he conducted me using breath cues, which was such an effective and sensitive way to communicate.”
The event was organised by Ann Nugent and conducted by Stephen Hope, with accompaniment by pianist David Moore. The baritone solo was performed by Richard Paterson of Chichester Cathedral.
The event drew approximately 50 singers, including a strong representation of male voices, and attracted a local audience. It provided an opportunity for community engagement and showcased the calibre of students emerging from the University of Chichester’s music programmes.