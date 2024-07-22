Chichester student joins call for more Puppy Parents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At just 22 years old Charleigh Lammiman from Chichester is about to become a third time Puppy Parent for Canine Partners.

In 2021 she took on Davey, an eight-week old black Labrador and has just finished caring for Fletcher, a Labrador Golden Retriever cross.

It seems Puppy Parent is joining the likes of Netflix Tagger, professional queuer and Crisp Inspector* as the latest in unusual job for students as Charleigh calls for other students to follow in her paw prints! Intriguingly, she says it’s a job that might just be the key to helping Gen Zs improve their confidence and mental wellbeing.

She said: “Even though I’m ultimately helping someone else, there’s no underestimating how the dogs have helped me in return. I feel much more confident when I have the puppy with me, people stop and talk to me and I feel at ease. I’ve even gone out on a date with a puppy by my side, which helped the nerves tremendously!

Charleigh (right) and her partner John with a puppy in training.

“Having a soft ball of fluff at your feet is also incredibly soothing, especially when I’m under pressure with revision or an assignment, plus the dog’s needs are a great respite from hours of writing at a desk.”

According to the charity Canine Partners students could offer the perfect environment for a puppy’s first year of training at the same time as helping the one in three 18-24 year olds** that experience anxiety or depression and the 16%*** of university students that report poor mental health.

The scheme means that anyone keen to become a pet owner but currently unable to make that lifelong commitment has a unique opportunity to enjoy an animal companion, learn new skills, support their own wellbeing and give something back.

Canine Partners matches specially trained assistance dogs with people who have physical disabilities across the country from its base in Leicestershire.

The dogs bring a greater independence and quality of life to their partners, offering security, companionship and practical help with everyday household tasks. They also provide psychological and social benefits, for it seems both partner and trainer, including increased independence, confidence, social interaction and self-esteem.

The charity is looking for an additional 36 Puppy Parent volunteers this year on top of their current volunteer pool of 76, as demand for their partnering programme grows. All costs are covered and parents are paid 40 pence per mileage allowance in pre-approved expenses, plus foster care is available at any time if the volunteer ever needs it.

With a success rate for applicants of around 40%, standards are naturally high but the criteria may not be as restrictive as it seems. In fact the most common reason an application is rejected is an existing, incompatible household pet. Given that most students are unlikely to be current pet owners, this isn’t going to be a barrier.

Louise Mullen, Volunteer Manager at Canine Partners said: “The requirements for Puppy Parent volunteers are actually pretty flexible and the potential benefits for all involved are vast. We want our puppies to gain as much real life experience as possible, so we’re calling for students who love animals but don’t think they could own a pet whilst at uni to consider volunteering.”

The charity says that puppies in training make great study buddies, can help ease the stress of exams, build confidence and the need for regular walks ensures a student is always getting out in the fresh air! Puppies in training can go on holiday, go to lectures, on trips in the car, out on the bus, on days out, back to see the parents, to the library and even out on dates, meaning they really are the perfect companion for student life.

Charleigh said: “I have always been around dogs and couldn't imagine my life without one, however being at university means I can’t commit long term right now so this is the perfect solution.

“A lot of people ask me how I can give up a puppy after raising it for a year. But from the start, you know they are not yours and they are going to go on to do something really wonderful. It's not easy to say goodbye but it’s worth it when you see how they can transform someone’s life.

Louise continued, “We’ve had some great success with uni student volunteers in the past and would like to see more of this demographic come forward so we can take on more puppies to help more people on our waiting list. Ideally, we’d like to reach a point where we have volunteers in waiting, so that there’s always a home for a puppy in training.”

Charleigh added, “It’s been great taking the puppies into lectures with me, people were really curious at first but they can see that the dog is working and it’s become pretty normal now. Everyone on my course absolutely loved having Fletcher around he’s now moved on, I timed it so I can focus on my exams and then start with a brand new eight-week old puppy from the summer holidays. I can’t wait!”

For more information contact [email protected] and visit https://caninepartners.org.uk/volunteer.