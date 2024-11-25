Chichester surgeon’s extraordinary dedication helping patients in Gaza acknowledged by NHS trust

Dr Ahmed El-Zaafarany, a Laparoscopic Colorectal Fellow of Surgery has been awarded Star of the Month for his exceptional dedication, compassion and selflessness providing critical care for people in Gaza in the most challenging circumstances.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In August 2024, Dr Ahmed made the decision to forgo his holiday to travel to Gaza, where he spent three weeks providing surgeries and caring for patients in a local hospital.

His efforts have made a profound impact on the lives of many, particularly those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clinical Director for General Surgery, Dr Tim Martindale said: “Ahmed’s dedication and compassion is truly outstanding. His willingness to sacrifice his own time to help those in need, and then return to his duties with such humility, is an inspiration to us all.”

Clinicians being transported to a hospital in Gaza

Ahmed, who is a colorectal surgeon worked St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester since last October and is now furthering his career at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

Dr Tim Martindale adds: “Ahmed exemplifies the very best of our profession, and we were incredibly fortunate to have had him as a surgeon at University Hospitals Sussex.”

During his time in Gaza, Dr Ahmed treated numerous war-wounded and injured patients, offering them much-needed medical attention. He also performed life-saving operations for patients with bowel cancer who had previously been unable to receive the necessary treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His unwavering commitment to helping those in need, even in the most challenging circumstances won him Star of the Month, a recognition scheme for colleagues who go over and above what is expected of them to make a difference to people.

Dr Ahmed El-Zaafarany

Angela Skull, colorectal consultant who nominated Ahmed for the award said: “Upon returning, Ahmed resumed his duties with the same humility and compassion that defines his character. His dedication to his work and his patients is a truly remarkable.”

“His exceptional skills, coupled with his kind and empathetic nature, made him a beloved member of our team. We are sorry to see him leave but know patients in the surrounding areas of Surrey and Sussex have an excellent surgeon who is a valued clinician across the NHS and beyond.”