Chichester tops the list of most Christmas-obsessed cities

It’s still summer, but Brits are already looking ahead to colder nights, mulled wine and twinkling lights, as more than 1.6 million Google searches for festive events were made in August alone. This number is set to soar to 27.5 million in December, according to new analysis by festive experts at Ashridge House.

As more families prioritise making memories through shared experiences at Christmas, the team behind Ashridge House Illuminated - Hertfordshire’s biggest festive light trail - have analysed online search data to uncover the UK’s top festive activities this winter.

Top 10 Festive Experiences

The UK’s most commonly Googled festive experience is none other than Winter Wonderland in the capital’s Hyde Park. The annual event sees over 315,000 searches per month on average from Brits, increasing to a whopping 11 million searches throughout December.

Top Christmas Events in the UK

Despite the massive online interest, searches for Winter Wonderland are down by 17% overall year on year, and instead Brits are turning to less-crowded family experiences like Christmas markets (+18% YoY), festive light trails (+18% YoY), and PYO Christmas tree farms (+10% YoY) for their festive fun.

Christmas Markets, known for their spicy bratwurst, delicious mulled wine and “handmade” gifts, draw an average of 184,000 Google searches monthly across the UK. This figure soars to just shy of 6 million searches in November and a whopping 6.5 million throughout December, as families descend en masse to turn a spot of novelty shopping into a wholesome Christmas experience for the whole family.

Ice Skating is the third most-popular winter-time activity, when pop-up rinks appear in typically scenic locations, turning them into festive playgrounds. Google sees an average of 161,000 monthly searches for ‘ice skating’ from Brits - and up to 3.5 million in December alone, looking for exciting (if not slightly dangerous) Christmas activities across the country.

Light Trails, a Welcomed Festive Tradition

Fun for the whole family

Festive light trails are one Christmas tradition growing in popularity across the UK, with searches for the magical evening event up 18% year on year. Online interest peaks with 241,400 Google searches in December, up from 25,000 searches during August, and less than 10,000 searches per month throughout the rest of the year.

What makes them so popular is how the illuminated displays transform everyday outdoor spaces into magical, twinkling experiences. In a world full of dark news, digital content and doomscolling on various screens, light trails offer an immersive, offline experience that often feels straight out of a fairy tale.

Families are able to make a whole evening out of a light trail event, too. Often they tie in other festive favourites like Christmas markets full of local foodie delights and Christmas carols piped along the trail to keep festive spirits bright throughout the event.

Cities Most Excited for Festive Activities

Ashridge House Illuminated

Oxford leads the charge as the UK’s most Christmas-keen city, with festive-related searches rising by a huge 455% year-on-year, suggesting locals are planning their seasonal outings earlier than ever.

Following Oxford’s huge interest in Christmas days out is Stoke-on-Trent, where locals are searching for festive fun 121% more than the year before, and Derby, where searches for Christmas activities are up by 98%. In Chichester, searches are up by 72%, and by 53% in Hull.

An Event for the Whole Family

Festive light trails appeal to the whole family - and in special cases, like Ashridge House Illuminated, even the dogs. As online searches for ‘dog friendly events’ peak in the lead up to Christmas, Ashridge House’s festive light trail is the Christmas night out worth travelling for.

David Evans, Managing Director, Ashridge House Illuminated says: “Based on the success of last year’s dog-friendly sessions, we’ve brought them back for another year so the whole family can enjoy their favourite Christmas tradition without worrying about leaving the family dog at home.

“These early spikes in online searches show how important Christmas events have become as annual traditions. From festive light trails to Christmas markets and even the cheesy end-of-year Panto, it’s about creating moments that feel magical to the whole family - dogs included!

“The team at Ashridge House has worked tirelessly to create an unforgettable way to experience the festive season with friends and family. We can’t wait to open our gates and welcome everyone back for a Christmas celebration like no other.”

For more information on Hertfordshire’s biggest and only dog-friendly festive light trail, check out Ashridge House Illuminated: https://www.ashridgehouse.org.uk/whats-on/ashridge-house-illuminated/