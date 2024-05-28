Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Volunteers’ Week – a UK-wide celebration that shines a light on the incredible impact that volunteers make in communities.

Led by the Voluntary Services Team at the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, across the region, a programme of celebratory activities and events has been unveiled for Volunteers’ Week (June 3-9) to thank and celebrate all the contributions that 700+ volunteers make to the Trust, in recognition of their contribution to society.

At St Richards Hospital, this is a crucial opportunity to thank volunteers and recognise the value of their time, passion and skills given so freely and enthusiastically to support the NHS. Volunteers’ Week also acts as a chance to inspire others to give volunteering a go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Voluntary Services Team for St Richard’s will be holding Thank You events at the hospitals and inviting all current volunteers to come along and be celebrated and thanked for being an essential part of the University of Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust volunteering community.

Send us your news.

Those who have offered their time over a period of up to 45 years will also be recognised by being given long service awards.

Marie McNeil Head of Voluntary Services at the Trust commented: “For 40 years, Volunteers’ Week has provided a focus point for us to put our incredible volunteers into the spotlight, to acknowledge, thank and celebrate their commitment and support of the NHS in this way. We are very honoured and privileged to have some amazing volunteers who give their time so freely across the whole of the Trust, so this is a great opportunity to say thank you.”

“Volunteers simply don’t seek out thanks – it is not in their nature – so it is wonderful to recognise the time, care and support they offer so generously. Volunteers literally change lives and our communities are richer because of them. We hope this week of grateful celebration encourages more people to become volunteers and experience the many benefits of doing so.”