Chichester welcomes back popular Vegan Market

Chichester city centre will once again host a speciality Vegan Market this September, following successful events last year.

Organised by Vegan Market Co., the market will take place in East Street, Chichester, from 10am until 4pm on Sunday 21 September, offering a wide selection of ethical and sustainable products.

There will be a diverse range of stallholders to experience, including street food vendors, artisan bakers, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, and arts and crafts items. The event will also feature local artists and environmental charities.

Founded in 2016, the Vegan Market Co. now operates at more than 50 locations throughout the UK. They will be using their expertise to bring together a variety of artisan producers, making their vegan products more accessible to people in the Chichester area.

A sandwich at the Vegan Market

“We’re delighted to welcome the Vegan Market back to Chichester for the second year running,” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council.

“Previous events were a great success, and we’re excited to see the market return with even more to offer. It doesn’t matter if you’re vegan, vegetarian, or just curious, this market provides an opportunity to experience something new and to buy products that have been sustainably and ethically sourced. It also gives you the chance to learn more about the variety available.

“This is the second year Vegan Market Co. have held their events in Chichester city centre. We’re pleased they have received such a warm welcome and we hope people will come along and support the event as positively as before

“This event also reflects the feedback we received when we introduced our Events Strategy, where people told us that they wanted to see a greater range of events and markets and weekend events in the district.”

Baked goods at the Vegan Market

People can find out more about events in the district at: www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson and by following the Chichester District Events and Markets Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets

For regular updates on events and activities across the district, sign up for the council’s monthly email newsletter, Initiatives+, at: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts