Chichester welcomes Stagecoach South’s new 24/7 Coastliner service

Stagecoach, the UK’s leading bus operator, is delighted to announce the launch of a brand-new 24-hour service on its popular Coastliner 700 route. Running seven days a week, the extended timetable connects Chichester and Bognor Regis — day and night — providing more travel freedom than ever before.

The new service has been delivered in partnership with West Sussex County Council and made possible through funding from the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) — part of a national effort to enhance local bus services and encourage more sustainable travel.

The enhanced 24/7 Coastliner 700 service will not only support workers, revellers, and late-night travellers, but also connect communities more reliably at all hours. Passengers can also take advantage of the £3 NightRider ticket, granting unlimited travel across the entire Stagecoach network from 7pm until 4am — perfect for evening commutes, nights out, or late-night shopping.

Councillor Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said:

“The extension to be a 24-hour bus service between Chichester and Bognor Regis is the first in the area and a valuable addition to the Coastliner 700 route. Through this partnership with Stagecoach, we can provide people with greater flexibility around travel options for later in the evenings helping to support our local economy, particularly the night-time and hospitality sectors.

“In our Council Plan, we are committed to protecting the environment and providing a sustainable and prosperous economy in the county. By extending the bus service hours, we are able to provide an alternative travel option that is more environmentally friendly.”

Stagecoach, Operations Manager, Melanie McDougall, added:

"We’re proud to be introducing 24/7 journeys on our Coastliner 700 route — one of the most scenic and popular services in our network. With our new NightRider ticket offering unlimited travel from just £3 after 7pm, we’re making it easier and more affordable for people to travel at any time of the day or night. This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and improving access to safe, reliable public transport."