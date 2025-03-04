Chichester woman's Channel relay swim will raise money for drowning prevention charity

A Chichester local is in training to make a splash for charity, by taking part in a cross-Channel relay swim. Hannah Kempster will be among a team of six who will set off from Dover, taking it in turns to swim for an hour at a time until they make shore in France. The swim is scheduled to take place in the second week of September 2025, the exact timing dependent on tides and the weather.

The team are raising awareness and funds for SwimTayka – a UK-based charity that runs swimming programmes in low resource countries. They work in locations alongside water where learning to swim isn’t part of the culture, so risk of drowning is higher.

Hanna, is already in training, swimming in Arundel Lido, Westgate Leisure Centre and Bracklesham Bay. She has been training in cold water throughout winter in just a costume, swim hat and goggles. She is also taking part in SwimTayka training weekends at Dover Swimmer Beach and Aldershot Garrison, to prepare for the crossing.

As well as the swim itself, she needs to be prepared to cope with jellyfish, debris in the water, currents and seasickness.

“Hannah with some of her fellow team mats at a recent Swim Tayka training day at Aldershot Garrison Sports Centre. Left to right: Hannah Kempster, Deborah Selby, James Barter, Scott Wildwood. (Absentee team members: Dean Goodwin, Kelly Dawson)”

Hannah said “I was lucky enough to come from a swimming family, my mum was a swim teacher and taught me before I was 3. I am now more comfortable in the water than on land! I know not everyone is this lucky. In fact, the majority of the world's underprivileged children don’t know how to swim, many of whom live close to the earth’s open waters.

This swim has been a bucket list challenge for me but I had previously been too nervous to take it on. When I found out you could take on the challenge for, and with the support and guidance of, Swim Tayka it was an easy choice for me. Now comes the hard bit, the training and the swim itself!”

Hannah believes so strongly in the benefits of water safety that, outside of her day-job, she is a qualified swim teacher and open water swim coach. She has also begun to volunteer for Swim Tayka as a programme manager.

Bryan Avery, founder of SwimTayka, said Hannah and the team would join an elite group of Channel swimmers, raising much-needed funds at the same time.

“More people have climbed Everest than have swum the Channel, and we’re very grateful to Hannah and the team for volunteering to take part in this challenge,” said Bryan.

“We run programmes teaching local children to swim in places as far-flung as Bali, Peru and Brazil – all coastal locations where learning to swim simply isn’t part of the curriculum, leaving children at high risk of drowning. Every year, 360,000 people drown worldwide, and at SwimTayka, our mission is to drive down this alarming statistic.”

Hannah is aiming to raise £2000 for SwimTayka and has a fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/page/han-k-swims-the-channel

For more information about SwimTayka’s work, opportunities to volunteer on the swim teaching programmes, and to find out more about English Channel Relay swims, visit swimtayka.org/