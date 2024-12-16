Chichester youth drop-in charity turns 10 years old

The Bell Tower Youth Drop-In Centre recently marked its 10-year anniversary of providing vital support to local young people in Chichester.

Founded in December 2014 by a collaborative effort involving local churches, Chichester Cathedral, and The University of Chichester, the Drop-In was created in response to the closure of government-funded youth services. Its mission has been to offer a safe, welcoming space for young people, free of charge, in the heart of the city.

Sam Harding, Project Manager, shared his reflections on the milestone: “Young people today are growing up in a world of intense pressure and extreme expectations, in increasing isolation.

"Our goal is to help them write a different story, by developing relationships of trust and mutual respect in a safe place to support them in their mental and emotional well-being. It has been a privilege to engage with over 3,000 young people who have signed up to our membership over the last decade and we are committed to continue our work into the future.”

Two of the local young people open up the presentation by welcoming guests.

To celebrate the milestone, the charity hosted a special event, bringing together key supporters, stakeholders, and community leaders from across Chichester. The event, which was led by the young people of The Bell Tower, showcased the charity’s impact over the years and its plans for the future.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Shelagh Legrave, praised the charity’s achievements, commenting on how far it has come since receiving The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in 2018.

"I was delighted to attend and celebrate the achievements of The Bell Tower in Chichester. It was a joy to see how the charity has gone from strength to strength over the years, after first meeting members of the team in 2018 when the charity received The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. I wish Sam and the team every success for the next 10 years.”

Laura Groot, Chair of Trustees, also reflected on the occasion, noting the importance of involving young people in shaping the charity’s vision.

Young people and guests celebrate the charity's milestone together

“It was fantastic to celebrate the charity’s accomplishments alongside so many from our community. We not only reflected on the past but also shared our future vision, co-designed with our young people.

"After listening to what The Bell Tower means to them, our vision going forwards is to be ‘A Home Away From Home’—a safe, supportive, and fun space where young people belong and feel accepted.

"Our aim is to continue offering consistent, long-term, and relational youth work, free of charge, through our daily after-school Drop-In sessions and targeted sub-projects.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the charity conducted research to reassess local needs, surveying over 400 young people aged 11 to 14 in local schools.

The research revealed that a significant number of young people do not consistently have a parent or carer at home after school, with some rarely or never having this support. It also highlighted that many young people spend long periods in the city centre, with some expressing concerns about their safety while walking its streets.

Further research with 50 regular attendees of The Bell Tower underscored the Centre’s importance. Many young people indicated that without the Drop-In, they would be wandering the streets or spending time alone, with some expressing that they do not feel safe in the city centre. Over half of those surveyed described The Bell Tower as an essential service in their lives.

These findings highlight the vital role The Bell Tower plays in supporting young people in Chichester. Its commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment remains as strong as ever, with plans to deepen its impact in the coming years.

If you would like to know more about The Bell Tower, see the full report of the research findings, or learn how you can get involved, you can connect via the charity’s website www.belltowerchi.uk