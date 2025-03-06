Chichester’s Cross, Market & More event returns

The Cross Market & More artisan market will be returning to Chichester city centre on Sunday 16 March, taking place between 10am and 4pm in North Street and East Street.

The popular event, which is delivered by Chichester District Council, has welcomed thousands of visitors since it was first launched in 2021, offering an innovative and quality market for all tastes.

This street market is an opportunity to our very talented artisan creatives, designers and makers to showcase their work along with delicious street food and drink through the day. Visitors will be able to browse a variety of unique products — from textiles and jewellery to homemade prints, arts and crafts, and much more. The day also offers entertainment from local musicians and, to welcome the start of spring, there will be performances from the Fishbourne Mill Morris Dancers at 11am and 12.30pm near the Cross.

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Licencing, Communications and Events at Chichester District Council, says: "These fabulous markets showcase the wealth of talented creatives that we're so lucky to have on our doorstep, and we're really looking forward to kicking off the year with our first market this month.

"The Cross Market & More has been a fantastic addition to Chichester city’s vibrant market offering over the last few years, raising the profile of our wonderful district whilst contributing to the local economy in creating a destination experience in line with council priorities and visions.

"The event was introduced in response to increased demand from residents for more varied markets to support the high street, and it has certainly delivered. In previous years we have seen people come from far and wide to visit the market, including from Brighton, Surrey and Hampshire.

"Join us to soak up the vibrant atmosphere, support our local artisan talent, and perhaps come away with a few amazing finds too! It’s a great opportunity to shop for gifts for Mothers’ Day later this month."

People can find out more about the market, as well as other events across the district by visiting the council's dedicated www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets or by visiting the What’s On page: chichester.gov.uk/whatson

People can also sign up for the council's monthly email newsletter, Initiatives+ at www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts for regular news on local events, as well as schemes and support that are available to help residents and businesses across the district.