Chichester’s Cross, Market & More event returns this autumn

The Cross Market & More artisan market will return to Chichester city centre on Sunday 12 October, taking place between 10am and 4pm in North Street and East Street.

Delivered by Chichester District Council, this popular event has welcomed thousands of visitors since it was first launched in 2021, offering an innovative and quality market for all tastes.

This street market is an opportunity for local artisan creatives, designers and makers to showcase their work alongside delicious street food and drink vendors through the day. Visitors will be able to browse a variety of unique products, from textiles and jewellery to homemade prints, arts and crafts, and much more.

The day also offers live entertainment from local musicians, including a session from Jam Open Mic artists, followed by Eleanor & Fin, Cristian Herrera, and Ben Hayfield.

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Licensing, Communications and Events at Chichester District Council, says: "These fabulous markets showcase the wealth of talented creatives that we're so lucky to have on our doorstep.

"The Cross Market & More has been a fantastic addition to Chichester city’s vibrant market offering in recent years, raising the profile of our wonderful district whilst contributing to the local economy in creating a destination experience in line with council priorities and visions.

"The event was introduced in response to increased demand from residents for more varied markets to support the high street, and it has certainly delivered. In previous years we have seen people come from far and wide to visit the market, including from Brighton, Surrey and Hampshire.

"Join us to soak up the vibrant atmosphere, support our local artisan talent, and perhaps come away with a few amazing finds too! It’s a great opportunity to get some early Christmas shopping sorted as well."

