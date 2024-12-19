Chichester’s Friends of Speyer visit twin city

A few weeks ago, a 35-strong contingent from Chichester’s Friends of Speyer, headed up by Councillor and Mayor, Sarah Quail, travelled to the Rhineland city to meet with their opposite numbers, the Friends of Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two cities were officially twinned two years ago, adding to the already existing twinnings with Chartres and Ravenna. Indeed, all four cities are twinned with each other.

After settling into our various accommodations on a chilly Friday afternoon, a buffet dinner was arranged for us at Haus Trinitatis in the centre of the city. We received a warm welcome from Speyer’s Deputy Mayor Monika Kabs and Chair of the Friends of Chichester Matthias Nowack, and both sets of Friends had fun getting to know each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day we joined an official reception at the City Hall, along with representatives from Ravenna who were also in town. The translation from German to English to Italian was quite a juggling act and received a round of applause at the end. Mayor Sarah Quail gave a speech and received an unlikely gift in the shape of a football – a symbol of a four-way sports event between all four cities planned for 2026.

Guided tour of Speyer

We were then treated to a tour of the city, visiting the impressive Dom (Cathedral) and the Jewish Courtyard and Baths, both UNESCO heritage sites. The afternoon and evening were free, allowing us to explore the city at leisure, including Speyer’s much-loved Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas Market) which stretches from the Dom to the Altpörtal (Old Gate). It was cold, but there was plenty of glühwein to warm us up.

On the Sunday we were given a tour of the Dom which was founded in 1030 and contains a unique crypt with the tombs of Holy Roman emperors and German royalty, and is now the largest Romanesque building remaining in Europe.

Some of us climbed the 300 steps of one of the west-facing towers to be rewarded with a stupendous view of the city as the sun set. In the evening we convened in the Dreifaltigkeitskirche (Trinity Church) for a farewell drink, speeches of thanks and group photo.

It was a wonderful visit, cementing the friendship between Chichester and Speyer, and we look forward to welcoming our new friends back to Chichester in August 2025.