Chichester's Karla Smith is a winner in the Guardian Angel Carers ‘Future Ready’ awards

Karla Smith, of local home care business Guardian Angel Carers Chichester has won a prestigious Future Ready Award as the Guardian Angel Carers group’s ‘Carer of the Year’, across their 12 home care businesses nationwide.

Tracy Clarke, Head of Operations at Guardian Angel Carers, commented: “When Karla joined Guardian Angel Carers in 2022 it quickly became apparent that she thrived in the role and due to her remarkable performance and natural ability she was soon appointed as a Cell Team Leader.”

“Karla has embraced that role and dedicated her time to her team and her clients, improving employee morale. Comments from new recruits have included ‘Karla has gone out of her way to make sure I felt comfortable in my role’. ‘I have always loved my jobs in the past but never felt like I fitted in. Karla has made me feel part of the team’. ‘I feel like I’ve found my click in a job that I love’.”

Karla’s devotion to her team has seen two of her own carers grow in confidence and progress to higher positions. As well as her commitment to her team, Karla has also been described as ‘client-focused to a near fault’. For example, when a Guardian Angel Carers client was on their own at Christmas, Karla made them a Christmas dinner and dropped it off to them.”

“She consistently goes above and beyond to ensure the wellbeing and comfort of those under her care, embodying the essence of Guardian Angel Carers, and we’re delighted that this dedication has been recognised by her peers in the industry.”

Guardian Angel Carers Chichester home care and live-in care agency is the original Guardian Angel Carers branch, founded by Christina Handasyde Dick MBE in 2012. The group now consists of 12 franchise businesses nationwide, providing home care and a wide range of specialist care services.

The Future Ready Awards are made each year by Guardian Angel Carers head office, based on peer nominations and submissions. As well as Carer of the Year, awards include ‘Registered Manager of the Year’, ‘Community Engagement’, and ‘Business Growth’.