Chichester's newest retirement community to share name with former capital city of Roman Empire

A new Retirement Living development coming soon to Chichester is to be named after one of the city’s ‘twin towns’.

McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, has named the new development on Western Road as Ravenna Place after the northern Italian city, Ravenna, which is well-known for its striking mosaics.

Chichester was twinned with the city of Ravenna in 1996 as part of an initiative which was first introduced shortly after the second world war to ‘unite and bring countries together’ after much of Europe had been divided by conflict. In 1996, the mayors of Chichester and Ravenna met together and signed the 'Deed of Jumelage' at Chichester City Council Chamber. The 'Deed of Jumelage', although it is not a legal contract between the two cities, forms a partnership to work together and to co-operate with each other.

With planning permission for the new McCarthy Stone development approved, Ravenna Place will offer a collection of low-maintenance, luxury retirement apartments, designed to support the over 60s to make the most of their retirement years. Each property will benefit from access to superb communal spaces, including a well-appointed lounge and beautiful landscape gardens, for both socialising and relaxing alike.

Chichester Shopwyke Lakes CGI

A series of CGI images of what Ravenna Place will look like has also been shared by McCarthy Stone, offering a glimpse of the attractive lifestyle on offer at the development.

Verity McKay, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone said: “At McCarthy Stone, we believe we don’t just have a role to play in helping retirees to live happier, healthier lives, but also in supporting and positively integrating them into the communities in which we build. Therefore, we’re thrilled to be honouring part of Chichester’s heritage through the naming of our new retirement community.”

Homeowners will be well catered for at Ravenna Place, with an array of amenities, excellent transport links, and attractive green spaces, including South Downs National Park, on their doorstep.

For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to ensure everything runs smoothly, while each property will be fitted with state-of-the-art security features, including a 24-hour emergency call system.

More than 9 out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.