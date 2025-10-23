Chichester’s £800,000 play area refurbishment project nears completion

Refurbishment of the Amphitheatre play area will start on Monday 10 November, as Chichester District Council begins the final stage of its £800,000 project to enhance and revitalise its five play areas in Chichester.

As part of this last phase of refurbishment work, the council will also revisit some of its other play areas to apply finishing touches and further enhancements. Earlier this year, the council reopened Whyke Oval, Priory Park and Oaklands Park play areas following exciting upgrades. The new and improved spaces have received a fantastic response, with hundreds of children of all ages enjoying the upgraded facilities over the summer. With the autumn school term well underway, the council will return to these play areas during November to add extra seating and incorporate new planting schemes.

Oaklands Park’s flagship ‘destination play area’ will also benefit from an exciting new piece of play equipment. The ‘CocoWave’ swing — a long, group rope swing — wasn’t ready when the play area opened earlier in the summer, but it is now ready to be installed alongside two new picnic benches, providing more opportunities for play and more space for families to relax together.

The Amphitheatre play area will be temporarily closed from 10 November while refurbishment takes place, which is expected to take around three weeks to complete. The final enhancements at Oaklands Park, Priory Park and Whyke Oval will be delivered using a phased approach to minimise disruption and all work will be carried out Monday to Friday to ensure the play areas are fully available at weekends. Where possible, sections of Priory Park and Whyke Oval play areas will remain open so that families can continue to enjoy them while the finishing touches are added.

“We’re delighted to be entering the final stage of this exciting project, which is transforming our play areas across the city,” says Councillor Mark Chilton, Cabinet Member for Finance, Corporate Services and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council. “It’s fantastic to see the new and improved facilities at Parklands, Florence Park, Whyke Oval, Priory Park, and Oaklands Park being enjoyed by so many people, and I’d like to thank everyone who has shared their thoughts and feedback so far — your comments have been greatly appreciated by everyone involved in making this project a reality.

“Having secured consent from Historic England, we can now begin refurbishing the Amphitheatre play area. It was always part of the plan to return to Priory Park, Oaklands Park and Whyke Oval after October half term to complete the finishing touches, so that families could continue to enjoy the spaces over the summer. Much of this work focusses on visually enhancing the spaces, and wherever possible we’ll keep areas open so that people can continue to enjoy them while the improvements are made.

“At Oaklands Park, it was hoped that the new Coco Wave swing would be installed with the rest of the equipment, but when we were advised that it wouldn’t be ready, we chose to open the new play area as planned so that it could be used over the summer. Now that the CocoWave is available, it will be wonderful to see this extra feature — designed to encourage balance, coordination and teamwork — installed alongside the other fantastic equipment that makes this ‘destination play area’ such a great attraction.

“As we near the end of this important project, I’d like to thank all of the people that use our play areas and who shared their ideas for improvements. And, of course, this project couldn’t have become a reality without the hard work of our Parks and Gardens team, who have done a wonderful job. We are also hugely grateful to the local organisations and partners who helped deliver this project, including Chichester City Council for their support and additional investment in the Oaklands Park project.

“For further information about when work will be taking place in each of these locations, follow us on social media and keep an eye on our website for updates: www.chichester.gov.uk/childrensplayareas.”

Taking inspiration from their locations and environments, each of the council’s play areas features a unique design ‘theme’ and a range of play equipment that caters for all ages and abilities. Each of the play areas is inclusive and accessible, offering a fun and creative environment for children to learn, interact, imagine and play together. The final designs incorporate ideas and feedback from play area users, district residents and local organisations.

For information about the council’s play area refurbishment project, people can visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/childrensplayareas; follow the council on social media; or sign up to its monthly email newsletter: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts.