Chiddingly village news

CHIDDINGLY HORTICULTRIAL SOCIETY The Chiddingly Horticultural Society is holding its Autumn Show this Saturday 14th September at the Chiddingly Village Hall, Church Lane, BN8 6HE. The members will be showing off their skills in dahlia and autumn flower growing, vegetable produce, flower arranging, cookery, photography and crafting abilities in a traditional village produce showthat will include the ubiquitous oddest shaped vegetable, longest bean and carrot! We also showcase the talents of younger people with our children's exhibits. The show opens to the public free of charge from 2.30pm with prize giving and a raffle from 4.00pm. We would love to see you at the show and welcome you to our village when you can see what we do, have a chat over tea and biscuits with committee members and maybe decide you would like to become a member. Our AGM is also held at the same venue on October 18th from 6.30pm. Nibbles and welcome drinks will be provided before Ben Cross from Crosslands Flower Nursery near Arundel will be the speaker. He will be discussing his nursery’s year-round supply of millions of cut Alstromeria flowers to the UK industry. There will be the opportunity to buy his flowers after his talk, with the AGM starts at 8.00pm Contact us on [email protected] for more information.

CHIDDINGLY FESTIVAL: September 20. 17.30 -18.40Children's Event - Lantern Trail. As the long hazy days of summer come to an end, the children have returned to school and the light and colours of the days begin to change, we look forward to harvest. Children's Event - Lantern Trail Time & Location 20 Sept 2024, 17:30 – 18:40 Chiddingly Village Hall, Church Ln, Chiddingly, Lewes BN8 6HE, UK. About The Event: Everyone is invited to join us in the village hall to make a lantern for the trail through the church yard and round the cricket pitch lead by the fire torches of Chiddingly Bonfire Society. Event Directors: Louise Champion & Julia Eldridge Sponsored by: Active Education Sussex Lantern making from 5:30pm. Lantern walk starts 6:30pm. Abar will be available along with refreshments for the children, £2 entrance. Fri, 20 Sept Chiddingly Village Hall Jazz – Tenderlonius 20.00- 23.3022a boss, flautist, saxophonist, producer and DJ, Ed ’Tenderlonius’ Cawthorne is regarded as one of the leading figures in the London jazz and underground music scene. Jazz – Tenderlonius Time & Location 20 Sept 2024, 20:00 – 23:30 Chiddingly Village Hall, Church Ln, Chiddingly, Lewes BN8 6HE, UK. About The Event: Bar: In marquee from 7:00PM Event Director : Richard Merrrit. His debut ’Tenderlonius’ live album ’The Shakedown’ is considered to be one of the classic albums of the modern jazz era, gaining rave reviews and receiving over 5 million streams worldwide. Tenderlonius will entice us with a quartet of some of his favourite musicians and collaborators with a live show including tracks from the recent live album ’You know I care’. “Ed Cawthorne leads a gifted quartet in an elegant set that honours heroes from the spiritual jazz era of the late 60’s and 70’s.” Guardian **** “Individually and collectively all the members of the quartet are on top form making this a fresh and captivating album. It is good to see a musician evolving in new directions, long may it continue.” All about jazz. For more information on all the above events: [email protected]