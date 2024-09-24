Chiddingly Village News

CHIDDINGLY FESTIVAL: Musical Theatre – 27 September: Fly Me to the Moon: From the team who brought you Dorothy Parker Takes a Trip at last year’s festival, an inter-galactic, musical adventure! 27 Sept 2024, 20:00 – 21:30 Chiddingly Village Hall, Church Ln, Chiddingly, Lewes BN8 6HE, UK.

CHIDDINGLY FESTIVAL: Musical Theatre – 27 September: Fly Me to the Moon: From the team who brought you Dorothy Parker Takes a Trip at last year’s festival, an inter-galactic, musical adventure! 27 Sept 2024, 20:00 – 21:30 Chiddingly Village Hall, Church Ln, Chiddingly, Lewes BN8 6HE, UK. In marquee from 7:00PM. Event Director: Richard Williams, devised and written by Lucy Hawking, journalist and science educator, and directed by Richard Williams. A witty narrator, a wonderful pianist and a brilliant singer join forces to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the first moon landing in 1969. Lucy’s entertaining and fast-moving narrative takes us from Pythagoras and The Music of the Spheres to Stephen Hawking and The Brief History of Time, and along the way includes surprising incidents, astonishing dramas and revelations from people involved in the moon landing. Using international contacts, Lucy pinpoints some extraordinary moments in scientific history and brings us up to date with recent space explorations, and events on The International Space Station. The show incorporates song, film, historic artefacts, some recently revealed secrets from NASA - and depending on conditions at the time we might, possibly, even be able to hook up with the crew on the ISS! The mystery and allure of the moon, the stars and planets have, of course, been the subject of much music and countless songs, which will naturally include Fly Me the Moon - made famous by Sinatra - David Bowie’s Space Oddity (aka Major Tom), Blue Moon and Moon River as well as many other lunar and space related songs! The Cine-Supper - Back to the Future: Following last year’s epic screening of The Godfather, our very own Cine-Supper returns to close The Chiddingly Festival for an eclectic evening of dining & dress-up, themed around a special big screen presentation of legendary time-travel comedy, 28 September - Back To The Future. 18:00 – 23:00 Chiddingly Village Hall, Church Ln, Chiddingly, Lewes BN8 6HE, UK. About The Event - Bar: 18:00pm. CINE-SUPPER: 19:00pm - 23:00pm. Event Directors: Corin Hardy, Simon Woodgate, Mark Robinson-Sivyer, Jo Robinson-Sivyer. Sponsored by: The Picture House – Uckfield. Introduced by local film director Corin Hardy (Gangs of London, The Nun) your Saturday night will be a fun-filled, immersive occasion with period specific music, decorations, cocktails & movie trailers, as our Village Hall travels back in time to the 1980’s, accompanied by Doc & Marty McFly! We encourage 50’s & 80’s fancy dress with cinematic prizes kindly donated by The Picture House, Uckfield, to the most ingenious costumes worn to the occasion. Of course the ‘Cine’ wouldn’t be the same without the ‘Supper’ and this year Dids & Jo’s famous Jody’s Kitchen will be providing a delicious three course dining experience inspired by gourmet Americana cuisine… “Great Scott!” Indeed. For more information on all the above events: [email protected]