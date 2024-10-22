Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chiddingly Village News

GUN BREWERY and TAPROOM CHRISTMAS MARKET

Saturday 14 December Noon- 5pm Free Event. It’s that time of the year again! We welcome over 20 amazing traders down to the brewery for you to browse and get your final Christmas bits. Ranging from local artists to local food producers, we have got you covered. Expect a buzzing festive atmosphere and the smell of mulled cider to boost your spirits this Christmas. We will also be joined by the amazing Curry Squad who will be serving some delicious Indian street food all day alongside other food options. The taproom and co will be dressed in its Christmas finest ready for your arrival. We have also put in a request for some snow, but no promises! Book your tables for a place to rest between shopping.

CHIDDINGLY PARISH BONFIRE SOCIETY: Spooktacular Halloween Quiz Sunday 27th October 2024 - The Six Bells. We’re back with another quiz night - our Spooktacular Hallowe'en Quiz on Sunday 27th October at the Six Bells, 6.30pm start. £5 per person - Max. of 6 per team. Food available to order throughout the evening. Prize raffle, Prize for best dressed terrifying team To secure your place, please email: [email protected] or contact the Six Bells on: 01825 872227 Please note there is adult-themed content at this event

BILLS KIDS EAT FREE: A little off piste but Lewes is not too far. Kids Eat Free Is Back. Up to two kids can eat free ALL DAY from Monday 21st October – Friday 1st November (excluding Saturday & Sunday), if one adult orders any main dish (breakfast, lunch or dinner). Bill’s children’s menu features family faves including our famous buttermilk pancakes, mac & cheese, and fish fingers & chips. Hurry don’t miss out! Offer does not include Saturday and Sunday. View our T&Cs for more information. Halloween Pancakes not included.

If you have a story or an event please contact: Melvyn Butcher on: [email protected] or Susan King, Senior Reporter on: [email protected]