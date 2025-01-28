Chiddingly Village News

PARENTS OF CHIDDINGLY SCHOOL

Thank you for all the people who attended The Great Pub Quiz at the Six Bells Chiddingly. Hosted by the parents of Chiddingly School it raised £870 for the school.

SHORT MAT BOWLS CLUB

Looking for a new hobby, want to improve your social life and well-being? If so come along to Chiddingly Village Hall and join a small friendly group. Every Wednesday 7-10pm. The cost is £4 per person including tea and biscuits. For further information contact Paul Clark: 0797 981 5323

