Chiddingly Village News

If you've ever fancied supporting a local bonfire society, but have never quite taken the plunge, make 2025 the year you do it!

CHIDDINGLY BONFIRE SOCIETY

Join up with Chiddingly Parish Bonfire Society and be a part of the historic Sussex Bonfire celebrations, at our own event in the grounds of 15th century Pekes Manor (processing through Chiddingly village and Muddles Green) and at other venues across Sussex throughout the autumn. There are plenty of social and fundraising events throughout the year, including our annual Sussex Day Fayre in June, and we have a dedicated Humbugs section for younger members too.

Visit our website or Facebook page for details - www.chiddinglybonfire.co.uk - or get in touch via email using [email protected] - we look forward to meeting you

QUIZ NIGHT AND RAFFLE - CHIDDINGLY VILLAGE HALL

March 1, 7pm 7.30 start. £5 each maximum- teams of 6. Hot drinks and rolls at the interval. Free to bring your own nibbles. To book a table contact Mrs. Elaine Birch: 01323 846795. In aid of Memory Lane, Eastbourne. Providing activities for people with dementia.

TOWN CRIER WANTED

Hailsham Town Council is seeking a Town Crier to make important announcements at the town's civic and special occasions. Applications are invited from interested individuals who should be outgoing and personable, with a good command of the English language and an ability to present proclamations to residents and sometimes large groups of people! https://www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk/.../hailsham-town-council.../

GUIDES and RANGERS

1st Chiddingly Rainbows, Brownies, Guides & Rangers are run by just two Leaders. We do from 4.30 till 8.30pm on a Monday evening. We have some amazing unit helpers, great mums who step in at the last minute if needed. But we really need another Leader or Leader in training. Please consider registering to volunteer on the Girlguiding website. (We come under Heathfield District.)