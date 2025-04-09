Chief Scout celebrates Burwash Scouts in letter to local group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields is an explorer, adventurer and TV presenter, dedicated to inspiring even more young people and adult volunteers to join the Scouts from all backgrounds. In a letter to local group, Burwash Explorers, he says "I’m incredibly proud that Scouts is helping so many young people in East Sussex gain skills for life.

"Since opening the group, Burwash Explorers have gone from strength to strength. They’ve recruited some fantastic volunteers, engaged local families and members of the community. Most importantly, they’ve created some incredible opportunities for fun, adventure and friendship for young people who live locally.

"It’s vital our young people get the encouragement and support they deserve to help them find their place in the world and become the active citizens of the future. I remember as a nine-year-old Cub Scout joining my local group. It meant so much having leaders who believed in me. It gave me the confidence to step up and begin a lifetime of adventure that’s taken me across continents.

"If people in East Sussex are thinking of volunteering on flexible basis, then we would love to welcome you to the Scouts family too. You’ll make new friends, use your skills and learn new ones. Everyone’s welcome here – all genders, faith (including no faith) and backgrounds.

Explorers on an Expedition

"A huge thank you and well done to the whole team at Burwash Explorers. You’re making all the difference to young people’s lives."

Volunteers play on their strengths, from DIY-ers to science teachers, there are many ways to get involved and share your skills with the next generations. Burwash Explorers are looking for additional volunteers to support the growing Unit. This could be working directly with the young people, or as a Trustee, or doing some work in the background which might be IT, administration or fund raising to name but a few. 92% of young people say they learn skills for life with Scouts. Support them to develop essential skills that will help them on their journeys.

The Explorer group (ages 14-18) meet on Thursday evenings, fortnightly on High Street in Burwash. Ready to join the Adventure? Contact the group at [email protected] or visit www.senlacscouts.org.uk for more information.