Chief Scout Dwayne Fields awards Tom Pledger from Sussex ‘Unsung Hero’ for act of selflessness

On Friday 9th of May, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating Tom Pledger from East Sussex at a special award ceremony held at the Scouts’ home, Gilwell Park.

Presenting the Unsung Heroes Award to winners who represent the best in their community for acts of outstanding bravery and selflessness, the Chief Scout was moved by the inspiring personal stories of the winners. 20 young Scouts were selected from over 100 nominations – out of 475,000 Scouts in the UK. One of these award holder being Tom.

When Tom had arrived for a planned kayaking session with Scouts a passerby asked for help. A man had collapsed nearby and wad unconscious. Tom directed another adult to call emergency services.

While waiting for the ambulance, the man's condition deteriorated. With the 999 call operator guiding them, Tom began CPR, drawing on first aid training gained through Scouts.

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields with award recipient Tom Pledger.

After sustained CPR, the man regained some responsiveness, a moment Tom described as one of the most profound in his life. He was returned to the recovery position, and shortly afterwards, paramedics arrived and took over.

Award recipient Tom said, “I wouldn’t have been able to tackle the situation without the skills they taught me through Scouts.”

The Unsung Heroes Award is a coveted personal achievement which recognises the amazing skills and endeavours of young people across the Scouts community – from Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and people in the Scout Network. Ranging in age from 5 to 20, the winners were nominated by Scout volunteers for their outstanding bravery and leadership in the community, showing skills and qualities which are learned by being part of the Scouts and subsequently taken through life. Winners were chosen by an experienced panel of Scout Ambassadors led by the Chief Scout.

These inspiring stories of young people doing incredible deeds for others demonstrate the true spirit of Scouting and show why this fantastic group deserve the title of Unsung Heroes.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said "A huge congratulations to the winners of this remarkable award for acts of courage and selflessness in the community. Being part of the Scouts provides young people with skills they take with them through life, and the stories of these young people represent the highest form of Scouting values. I want to thank you for your dedication and celebrate what is a truly outstanding achievement!”

Combined, this group of fantastic young people helped to save 8 lives, support others at times when they needed it most, spent countless hours volunteering in the community, and raised approximately £56,000 for charitable causes that are personal to them.