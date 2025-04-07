Child of Sussex Awards returns to honour our remarkable young achievers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrating the extraordinary achievements of young people across East and West Sussex.

More Radio is thrilled to announce the return of the Child of Sussex Awards for its 12th consecutive year, dedicated to honouring the remarkable achievements of young individuals in the county.

The prestigious event will take place on Friday 27th June, and will once again take place against the enchanting backdrop of Knockhatch Adventure Park with the East Sussex School of Circus Arts.

This year's ceremony promises to be an unforgettable experience, immersing guests and their families in a vibrant circus atmosphere complete with captivating performances and various attractions throughout the park. The evening will culminate in the recognition of the extraordinary contributions made by Sussex's young stars.

We encourage families, teachers, and community members to nominate deserving children across a wide range of categories, including academic excellence, artistic talent, and community service, showcasing the exceptional capabilities of our youth.

Over the years, these awards have celebrated the inspiring stories of young leaders and innovators who are making a difference.

We are currently seeking nominations across various categories, including:

Achiever of the Year : Recognizing a child who has achieved something remarkable, overcoming challenges or reaching significant goals.

: Recognizing a child who has achieved something remarkable, overcoming challenges or reaching significant goals. Courage Award : Honoring a child who has demonstrated exceptional bravery in the face of adversity.

: Honoring a child who has demonstrated exceptional bravery in the face of adversity. Sporting Star of the Year: Celebrating a young individual showing outstanding dedication and passion in their chosen sport.

A complete list of award categories and nomination details can be found on our website: Child of Sussex Awards 2025.

Nominations can be submitted via our website until Sunday 27th April.