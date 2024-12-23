Children bring Christmas cheer to Meadowcroft Care Home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week, children from the Bright Horizons Shoreham-by-Sea Nursery and Preschool delivered heart-warming Christmas presents to the residents of Meadowcroft Care Home.

Supported by generous donations from parents, this event was a highlight of the Christmas season for both the children and the residents.

The children, accompanied by their teachers, visited Meadowcroft Care Home to hand out presents. The residents were overjoyed and touched by the gesture, expressing their gratitude with heartfelt thank yous and cuddles.

Rachel, the deputy-manager of the nursery, reflected upon the day, stating, “It's truly heartwarming to see the generosity of our parents, who have donated these wonderful gifts for the residents of Meadowcroft. This gesture not only brings joy to the children but also brightens the day for the residents, creating a beautiful connection between generations. Acts of kindness like this remind us of the strength of our community and the impact we can make together.”

A child from Bright Horizons nursery in Shoreham-by-Sea gifting a Meadowcroft resident a gift.

Following the visit, Susan, the manager of Meadowcroft, expressed her appreciation, saying, “Thank you so much for bringing the spirit of Christmas joy to our residents. Our residents' lives are truly enriched with spending quality time with the children, and they look forward to seeing them weekly.”

The nursery would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to all the parents who contributed to this meaningful initiative. Activities such as this are one of the many ways Bright Horizons fosters the rounded development of children within their care. Guided through the Nurture Approach, an evidence-based blend of holistic learning alongside support for children’s emotional wellbeing, this approach ensures that children grow up with a strong sense of empathy, community, and kindness.

Located in the heart of the town, Bright Horizons Shoreham-by-Sea Nursery and Preschool is known for its vibrant, child-centred environment that promotes creativity, individuality, and self-confidence in children aged six months to five years.