Children enjoy April family fun sessions in Burgess Hill

38 families attended the Family Fun Sessions, for families of children and young people with SEND (special education needs and disabilities) on Monday 7th April.

Children enjoyed graffiti art with Tom, an inflatable assault course and the other crafts on offer. They also loved the Hot Wheel tracks from World of Wheels Sussex and the propagation activity supplied by the Budding Foundation! Julie Alison Macdonald led a story time with Makaton Jenny teaching the Makaton signs alongside, and Action in Rural Sussex also ran an activity at the sessions.

West Sussex Talking Therapies, West Sussex Library Service, Brighton Hove & West Sussex Deaf Children's Society, and some of the team from Mid Sussex Family Hub (run by WSCC) all attended with information for families too.

Our thanks goes to The Budding Foundation who sponsored the event and provided the propagation activity, and the volunteers at The King’s Church, who help run the sessions

